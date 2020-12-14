General News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Okudzeto Ablakwa to pay medical bills of patients at Battor Catholic Hospital

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has taken upon himself to foot the medical bills of patients at Battor Catholic Hospital.



According to Okudzeto Ablakwa, his decision to pay the medical bills of the patients is a form of gratitude to his constituents for re-electing him as the MP for the 4th time.



The former Deputy Education Minister polled 39,294 of votes to defeat his New Patriotic Party counterpart, Collins Arku, who polled 4,086 votes in the elections on December 7, 2020.



Okudzeto Ablakwa became the MP of North Tongu at an early age of 28 on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress in 2008. He won the seat by a 78.6% of votes cast.



However, this year’s elections was exceptional for Mr. Ablakwa as he polled 89% of votes cast whiles his opponent scored 9% of votes.



As a mark of appreciation for the massive victory on December 7, he posted on his official Twitter handle on Sunday that he will take care of all the medical bills of those receiving care.



His tweet read, “So we stormed the Children’s Ward of the Battor Catholic Hospital in my beloved constituency soon after we were declared victorious to take care of all the medical bills of those receiving care. Call that our thanksgiving offering in honour of my most cherished constituents. Folded hands.”



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been a cornerstone for the NDC in parliament debating relevant issues which matter to the development of the country.





