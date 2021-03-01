General News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Ofosu Kwakye takes a swipe at Judiciary; says they can’t curtail rights of Ghanaians

Felix Kwakye Ofosu is a former deputy information minister

Former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, has taken a swipe at the Judiciary for attempts to trample on the rights of Ghanaians.



The Judiciary in a statement issued to especially the media indicated that all vile comments on their rulings and activities with regards to the 2020 election petition should be deleted by all media houses.



This has generated a conversation especially on social media since its alien to the people of Ghana that the Judiciary will want the media to be silent on its work.



Reacting to the statement from the Judiciary, Felix Ofosu Kwakye indicated that the people of Ghana can never have their freedoms curtailed in any way considering the reaction emanating from the release of the statement from the Judiciary.



According to him, it’s either the country is practicing democracy or not practicing democracy because the country cannot be in the middle.



His post which he shared on Facebook said “The general uproar against the Judicial Service statement, should give pause to all who occupy public office, no matter which institution they may work in. The people of Ghana are simply unwilling to allow or permit the curtailment of their freedoms. We are either a democracy or we are not. There is nothing in between."



