Ofosu-Bator M/A Basic School pupils study under trees

Regional News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: GNA

School pupils of Ofosu-Bator M/A Basic school, a fishing community in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, are forced to study under trees due to the lack of infrastructure.



The school has no classrooms, staff common room, learning materials, including texts books, ICT laboratory and desks, denying the pupils the conducive environment and peace of mind needed for their studies.



A visit by Ghana News Agency (GNA) saw some pupils sitting on a borehole platform constructed under the tree used for the academic work because of lack of desk.



The muddy structures constructed by the community members to assist academic activities has also developed deep cracks and posed great danger to the lives of the pupils.



Frank Nimako, Headteacher of the school, appealed to relevant authorities to support the school with the needed infrastructure to enhance effective teaching and learning for the betterment of the children's future.



William Boame, a teacher, speaking to the GNA, said the classrooms became death traps, hence authorities were compelled to hold lessons under trees to save the lives of the children.



He appealed to the government and the Municipal Assembly to come to the aid of the school to address the challenge to promote academic performance.



Some opinion leaders said the deplorable nature of the school was due to negligence.



They stated that the school was absorbed by the government about 47- years ago and had not benefited from any infrastructural development from the government.