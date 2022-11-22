Ofosu-Ampofo unfit for re-election after admitting to leaked audio - Aspiring NDC chairman

Politics of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A candidate vying for the National Chairman position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Yaw Adusei, has said that Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo is unfit to seek re-election.



According to the former deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Ofosu-Ampofo’s admission that party supporters recorded him and sold the tape to the then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) makes him a failed national chairman.



Yaw Adusei, who is number one on the ballot paper for the upcoming polls, added that he is disappointed Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo spoke in such a manner during a meeting with some party communicators.



The National Chairman, in a recent interview, admitted that the leaked tape, which is the subject of a current case in court, is his voice although he had earlier denied same.



In the view of Ofosu-Ampofo, some party members recorded him as part of moves to cause his downfall.



But reacting to this, Samuel Yaw Adusei said that the pronouncement of Ofosu-Ampofo is the lowest he has ever seen from someone in leadership.



He insisted that what Ofosu-Ampofo did is unforgivable and unpardonable.



“As a national chairman, you don’t have to stand in the midst of party supporters and speak like that. But let me say that I haven’t heard from the chairman but if indeed he confessed to the audio, then I will be very disappointed in him. To get to that level and be talking that way, that is unpardonable and that’s unforgivable.



“As a national chairman, you don’t speak on matters that bothers on high security issues to party communicators. With this, he shouldn’t have even contested as chairman.



"As a chairman, you must show leadership and what he said is one of the lowest things any national chairman can say,” Adusei said on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



He also charged delegates of the party to reject both Aseidu Nketiah and Ofosu-Ampofo, arguing that the two woefully failed the party during the 2020 general elections.



He said that the two should rather abandon their quests to lead the party and render an unqualified apology to supporters of the NDC.



“We went to an election with a sitting president and they only delivered 44% of the total votes cast. Again, we went to another election with a former president and we lost, so what new thing are they going to offer the party? What’s so special about them?” he quizzed.



The NDC will hold elections on December 17, 2022, to elect national executives.



Watch the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards nominees reveal video below:







Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











AE/SARA