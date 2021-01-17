Politics of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Ofosu Ampofo lacing his boots to contest for NDC’s 2024 flagbearership position – Gabby hints

NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has hinted of the NDC’s National Chairman’s decision to contest for the party’s flagbearership position in 2024.



According to him, although Chairman Ofosu Ampofo seems to be supporting his flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama in the Supreme Court petition, he knows that the real contest is the 2024 flagbearership race.



To Gabby, the election petition is just a political gimmick to prepare for the 2024 contest and everyone in the NDC is aware of this.



“Politics. You must love it. The NDC Chairman, Ofosu Ampofo, is fully involved in court efforts to secure a rerun of last month’s presidential race between John Mahama and Jean Mensa (sorry, Akufo-Addo). Yet, who says he is not also preparing keenly to contest John Mahama as the party’s presidential candidate for 2024?"



The political strategist continued: “They both know the score. That they are likely to face each other pretty soon and pretending the Supreme Court is where the real battle is”.



Currently, John Dramani Mahama is in the Supreme Court seeking for a rerun of the election because to him, no candidate who contested for the 2020 Presidential race won the election.