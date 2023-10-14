Odododiodioo vetting chaos: NDC vows to punish culprits

Politics of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

Some young men believed to be members of the opposition NDC on Friday afternoon disrupted the vetting of some three persons aspiring to be parliamentary candidate for the party at Odododiodoo.



This is after the MP for Odododiodoo, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, decided not to seek re-election in 2024.



It is not clear what infuriated the group of men but they are seen in a viral video angrily destroying chairs at the party’s Greater Accra Regional office of the NDC at La.



They reported assaulted a Citi FM journalist during the process.



Amid condemnations from some Ghanaians, the party has bemoaned the thuggery and vowed to punish the young men.



The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, who condemned acts of hooliganism at the party’s regional office, apologised to the general public for the unfortunate incident.



He also apologised to the people who suffered from the actions of the thugs and pledged the commitment of the NDC to ensure they are identified and punished appropriately.



“We want to assure the country and the entire NDC that we will do everything we can to identify those that vandalised the properties and attacked people during the vetting and bring them to book.



“I extend my sincere apologies to Akosua Otchere and assure that I will cover all the medical expenses incurred,” Mr. Ashie Moore wrote in an earlier statement.