OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: No reported case of assault – Police

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Police Service has said a meeting with some leaders of the Democracy Hub group has established that there is no evidence or reported case of assault against the demonstrators.



In a press release signed by Director Public Affairs of the Police Service, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi indicated the Service is not against any person or a group of persons who want to demonstrate.



She added that the Police have a record of providing security for demonstrators in the past.



“It was established at the meeting that there is no evidence or reported case of assault against the demonstrators according to Police records. Therefore, anyone with evidence to the contrary should provide it for investigation.



“We would like to assure the public that the Police Service is dedicated to fostering a democratic environment where citizens’ rights are upheld while maintaining the security and stability of the nation,” ACP Akrofi assured.