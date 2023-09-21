OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: BBC reporter, cameraman arrested

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

BBC reporter, Thomas Naadi and his cameraman have been arrested by the police during #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration, citinewsroom.com reports.



While Thomas Naadi was subsequently released, the incident underscores the tensions surrounding the protest.



In addition to the BBC journalist, a Metro TV reporter also fell victim to police aggression during the otherwise peaceful demonstration, which commenced in the early hours of Thursday.



Chaos erupted at the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters as protesters, demanding the release of their detained colleagues, were met with physical violence.



Legal representation for the arrested protesters has expressed their intent to secure bail for their clients through legal channels.



A legal proceeding for this purpose has been scheduled for Friday.



Following extensive discussions at the Accra regional police headquarters, an agreement has been reached between the protesting individuals and law enforcement. Both parties have decided to address the matter in court on Friday, September 22.



Notably, political activist Bernard Mornah and former MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, alongside the protesters' legal representatives, convened with the police to gain a clearer understanding of the charges against those involved in the demonstration.



