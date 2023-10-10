OccupyJulorbiHouse, #JustResign: Why these two hashtags will be crucial every day in December

General News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

By far, the three-day #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest undertaken in the month of September by Democracy Hub, a youth activist group, is the most extensive collective public action against any government in the country’s history.



And while the intended successes of the group were not completely achieved, it is not the last of its attempts, as the group has indicated.



In a statement dated Monday, October 6, 2023, the group stated that it will embark on another prolonged protest in the last month of the year, but this time, not just for three days, but 31.



Ultimately, the group intends to hold the protest (which has caught global attention with satellite protests also replicated in other parts of the world) every day of the month of December.



“Democracy Hub believes that the President’s stewardship of this country demonstrates incompetence, a lack of integrity, routine abuse of power, and greed. We are perturbed by the high levels of persistent unemployment among the youth; and the level of economic mismanagement that has jeopardized the future of young people as well as pushed nearly a million Ghanaians into poverty. We are further concerned about the deteriorating press freedom; extra judicial killing and the persecution of activists calling for democratic reforms,” the group stated in the statement.



#OccupyJulorbiHouse and #JustResign:



Whereas the three-day protest in September was only focused on the #OccupyJulorbiHouse, the Democracy Hub has announced a new hashtag intended to further force the president of Ghana to act.



#JustResign, as the statement said, is meant to get an instant action from the president or he suffers the repercussions of their actions.



“The picket, themed #OccupyJulorbiHouse and #JustResign, will call on the President of Ghana, to resign immediately or be impeached by Parliament, we demand the urgent prosecution of corrupt officials, including persons in the president’s family and inner circle who have contributed to what has been describe by a former cabinet minister as ‘a Friends, Family and Concubines Government.’



“The protest will also serve to educate Ghanaians on our enduring advocacy for a New Constitution for a New Generation. We believe in progressive Constitutional Reforms that will provide a better framework for social equity and economic justice for our people; as well as help confront the abuse of power and impunity more squarely,” it stated.



Democracy Hub has also said that the picket will be held at the publicly accessible side of the Jubilee House, facing the Liberation Street.







