OccupyJulorBiHouse hits the streets of London

General News of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians living in the United Kingdom have taken the #OccupyJulorBiHouse protest to the High Commission of Ghana in the London.



In a video clip that has been shared on Twitter, it shows some of the Ghanaians gathered around the High Commission, with some of them waving Ghana flags.



Some others are seen singing patriotic Ghanaian songs, using megaphones and potable sound systems.



Both the young and old can be seen among the small crowd.



The caption of the post made by ICE QUEEN (@chels_iii) said that the protesters were being prevented from standing by the commission.



“Omooo!! Pampanaa!! Come and see oo!!!



“These NPP people said they won’t let us stand next to the high commission #OccupyJulorBiHouse,” it said.



In another tweet, it showed how another group of people are seen counter-protesting against the #OccupyJulorBiHouse protesters, led by an executive member of the ruling New Patriotic Party branch in East London.



The man, Felix Hamilton, has been identified as the Branch Assistant Secretary of the NPP in East London.



It’s been exactly a week since the #OccupyJulorBiHouse protest in Accra entered its second day, following a first day that was characterised by police arrests, assaults and other chaotic scene that caught the attention of many, including the international media.



Some journalists, including those affiliated to foreign media, were also picked up by the police without any reasons.



See the video of the London protest below:





Omooo!! Pampanaa!! Come and see oo!!!



These NPP people said they won’t let us stand next to the high commission ????????#OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/CQCz6Ta7A3 — ICE QUEEN ❄???? (@chels_iii) September 29, 2023

#OccupyJulorbiHouse



Your old people you want us to respect.



Kai!! pic.twitter.com/7r0pxszZgY — ICE QUEEN ❄???? (@chels_iii) September 29, 2023

We won’t leave!

There’s someone here with a placard that says “thank you for Ghana card”



When I say it’s giving brain washed?? #OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/lCztC67rm6 — don’t follow me pls i no get cappa (@ewuraaudrey) September 29, 2023

AE/OGB