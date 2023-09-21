OccupyJulorBiHouse: Police denies arrest of BBC Journalist

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has dispelled reports that it has arrested a BBC journalist in the process of the #OccupyJulorBiHouse demonstration.



This comes after rumours surfaced on social media and in some news outlets, suggesting that a BBC journalist was one of the persons who were picked up by the police in the course of the demonstration.



A statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the service stated that that the speculations are untrue.



“The attention of the police has been drawn to an erroneous report by a section of the media that a BBC reporter and his camera have been arrested.



“The police would like to put on record that the report is false and should be disregarded,” the statement said.



According to the police, two people among those who were arrested identified as journalists and were allowed to go immediately.



The service emphasized that it is committed to upholding security, law and order in the discharge of its duties, thus, the public must be circumspect in spreading false information.



“The facts are that in dispersing the illegal demonstrators, a group of them were picked up and sent to the police station. During their screening process, two persons two identified themselves as journalists were immediately allowed to go.



“While we assure the public of our commitment to work with all stakeholders in our quest to ensure security law and order, we want to urge all other stakeholders to be circumspect in the discharge of their responsibilities since they have implications on the image and reputation of other stakeholders,” the statement by the police added.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NW/DAG



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



