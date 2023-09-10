OccupyBoG: Tyranny wins when you play gentle with democracy – Barker-Voramawor

General News of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Lead convener of Fix The Country movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor has said democracy is not a spectator sport.



This comes on the back of Minority’s upcoming demonstration against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies to resign.



However, the move by the Minority in Parliament has been characterized with court cases among others to change the routes for the demonstration.



Commenting on the development, Mr. Barker-Vormawor said the game of democracy is not played with gentility.



“I swear if it was FixTheCountry with the kind of following and power the NDC has, we would have called our members to go to the BOG. And let the Government arrest us and let’s see.



“Listen, democracy isn’t a spectator sport. If you want to play gentle, tyranny will win always. They will use their courts and their judges. They will make you look unserious,” Mr. Barker-Vormawor stated.





He continued: “If this is the attitude of the main opposition party going into the next election, they might as well concede defeat now!”



Below is the full statement by Oliver Barker-Vormawor:



Oliver Barker-Vormawor writes ✍



Sometimes I really do not understand the NDC as a Party. Are they a serious opposition party?



1. NDC MPs claimed they wanted to go and occupy Bank of Ghana on 5th September.





2. The Police go to Court to block the protest. Not just any court. They go to the same judge who is presiding over the political cases against me and Gyekye Quayson. A blind man could have told you how that case would go.



3. Anyway, so The NDC answers the police application; and the hearing was supposed to be delivered on 4th September. At the hearing Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo was brilliant. He punched such fundamental legal flaws in the Police application. But you can know all the law in the world, but if the Judge does not work for you, it’s pointless.



4. This judge claims that she needs to adjourn the matter to rule. Mind you, the protest was due the next day. She adjourns to 8th September.



5. The NDC postpones the march to 12 September.



6. She comes on 8th September. She says that the Police application was defective. BUT, I am giving the Police one week to go and correct the flaws and come back. ONE MORE WEEK.



7. Basically, she played the NDC like they were kids. The biggest opposition party. With no less a people than the Minority MPs.



8. What do you hear? Silence



9. I swear if it was FixTheCountry with the kind of following and power the NDC has, we would have called our members to go to the BOG. And let the Government arrest us and let’s see.



Listen, democracy isn’t a spectator sport. If you want to play gentle, tyranny will win always. They will use their courts and their judges. They will make you look unserious.





If this is the attitude of the main opposition party going into the next election, they might as well concede defeat now!



Call up people to match on BOG on Monday. The judge can chew the case!