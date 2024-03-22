Nurses and Midwives to withdraw services over exorbitant license verification fees

General News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) is gearing up to launch a series of protests aimed at challenging the substantial hike in license verification charges, which have surged from GH¢550 to an astonishing GH¢3,000.



Led by Mrs. Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, President of GRNMA, the association vehemently opposes this 445.5% fee increase, citing its burdensome impact on its members.



Scheduled to unfold from March 22nd to April 3rd, 2024, the protests will kick off with a symbolic gesture as nurses and midwives across healthcare facilities adorn red bands in solidarity. This visual display will be followed by a pivotal press conference on March 27th.



Subsequently, GRNMA intends to escalate their protest actions, commencing with the withdrawal of outpatient department services from March 28th to April 2nd.



The culmination of these efforts will see a complete cessation of inpatient and other essential services on April 3rd.



Expressing frustration over the lack of response from pertinent institutions such as the Parliament of Ghana, the Ministry of Health, and the Nursing and Midwifery Council, GRNMA underscores the urgent necessity for attention and action regarding their demand for a revision of the exorbitant GH¢3,000.00 fee.



In a statement, Mrs. Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo underscores the economic challenges faced by nurses and midwives in Ghana, exacerbated by inadequate salary structures. The association proposes a maximum 25% increment, deemed more manageable for nurses and midwives across all grades.