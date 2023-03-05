Ntim presents car to NPP member

Politics of Sunday, 5 March 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Ntim has presented a vehicle to an unemployed member of the party, Owusu Akyeampong.



This was after the beneficiary, a former NPP electoral area coordinator and a driver by profession, made an appeal to Chairman Ntim for support to enable him to cater for his family.



The Deputy CEO of Masloc Kwabena Asamoah responded to Mr. Ntim’s call for support to the party member and donated a car.



Speaking at a brief presentation ceremony at the NPP National Headquarters, Chairman Ntim encouraged the beneficiary to take good care of the car and utilize it diligently to generate income for himself and his family.



He urged appointees of the Akufo-Addo led-government to offer support to footsoldiers of the party who play a critical role in the capture of political power. He also thanked Mr Kwabena Asamoah for his support and called on other government appointees to do same.



Chairman Ntim noted that support offered to the footsoldiers will encourage them to also give off their best to advance the cause of the party.



The beneficiary, Owusu Akyeampong thanked Chairman Ntim and Mr. Asamoah for their generosity and kindness.



He promised to work hard with the vehicle.