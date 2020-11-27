General News of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: GNA

Nose mask wearing reduces among commuters at Madina

Citizens have been urged to observe the coronavirus protocols

Nose mask-wearing among commuters at Madina in Accra has reduced drastically with some saying it impede their breathing, however, making them susceptible to the new wave of COVID-19 infections.



Wearing of nose mask is one of the safety guidelines to protect the populace from contracting the dreaded virus.



A cursory glance at commuters by the Ghana News Agency at the Madina Zongo Junction and Market showed that in about one hundred commuters, only 20 wore nose masks.



Social distancing was totally thrown to the wind with some shaking hands and whispering into their compatriot’s ears.



Some of the commuters told the GNA in an interview that wearing nose mask impeded breathing, which they claim was causing more harm than good to their health.



Madam Comfort Narh, a trader, said her customers could not recognise her when she wore nose mask, hence she was unable to make enough sales.



“Our customers are not able to recognise us when we wear the masks. This is making us lose our customers every day and as such we make less profit,” she said.



Kwame Arhin, a secondhand clothes seller, said the virus was no longer active in Ghana, “besides, we are just tired of it."



Ms Rita Fosu, another trader, however, said she wore the mask religiously, adding: “The virus is still in existence but many of my friends here don’t believe it. They have stopped wearing the nose masks for no reason.”



She called on the authorities to enforce the laws on wearing the masks to ensure a total defeat of the virus.



Health professionals say there had been a gradual change in the trajectory of the virus.



Currently, Ghana's COVID-19 active cases stand at 775 as of November 24, 2020, declining by about 500 cases recorded in October.



Dr Patrick Kumah-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, said the country's cumulative cases stood at 51,233 with 50,127 discharged and 323 deaths, representing over 95 per cent recovery rate.



The active cases were fairly distributed across the regions including Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono, Western, Eastern, and Central.



In the Greater Accra Region the active cases could be found in the Central District of Accra, Shai, Adenta, and Ningo-Prampram.





