General News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

Nobody can tell how long coronavirus vaccines will last - Dr. Okoe Boye

Coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus has terrorized the world since last year but scientists across the globe have been racking their scientific brains for a lasting solution.



Various vaccines have so far been developed and passed through clinical examinations aimed to build a strong immunity against the disease.



The Government of Ghana has currently procured 600,000 vaccines under the COVAX vaccine programme and is expected to take delivery of 42 million more vaccines to inoculate the citizenry against the deadly viral disease.



However, some Ghanaians have raised concerns over the efficacy and how long the vaccines could last in the human body.



According to some social media reports, the vaccines will last a year and after that there will be less or no immunity against the disease.



The question about the immunity duration of the vaccines was posed to the former Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye during Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".



Dr. Okoe Boye says no scientist can prove the number of years the vaccines will last to protect the recipients against the disease.



He explained that the vaccines are still undergoing testing.



"Nobody can tell you emphatically that when you get the vaccines, you get protection for let's say 10 years or 20 years. What we have studied to know is that your antibody count or immunity is strong enough to protect you from getting the virus . . . "



He, however, disclosed there will be a "follow up on people who have been vaccinated across the world" to inform the vaccine developers about its immunity duration.



"If they take the antibody count in five years and it's still good, then scientists can tell you that this vaccine 5 years after taking it keeps its three features of 70 percent protection, 85% protection from severe illness and 100% protection from death. For now, we know the protection you will get is sufficient for the years ahead. Exactly, how many years, the studies will begin and scientists are very careful," he expounded.