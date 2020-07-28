General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

No study proves spread of coronavirus in vehicles is high - GHS

Transport operators have resumed full operation following governments directive

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye says there’s no study that shows that the spread of the novel coronavirus in vehicles is high.



His comments follow concerns by a section of the public over the decision to allow commercial vehicles to resume operations at full capacity.



“When you’re talking, when you are singing, when you are shouting you’re expressing more viruses so the risk of contamination is good. What we also know about transportation is that besides the social distancing the cleaning of surfaces etcetera is routine, the wearing of a mask is routine.



“But we also know that activity in a car is not like other places. Based on our own experiences and contact-tracing we’ve been doing several instances where we’ve picked a positive case who was in a vehicle and we have not been able to identify anybody who became positive because he was in a car with these people”, Dr. Kuma Aboagye said at a news conference in Accra on Tuesday.



Ghana as of Tuesday, July 28, has recorded 782 new COVID-19 cases sending the country’s tally to 34,406.





