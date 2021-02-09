General News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

No right thinking person will put up their sister for cross-examination by Tsatsu - Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

Having watched Tsatsu Tsikata's output at the Supreme Court, and arguments about the need for the Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa to mount the witness box, President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe thinks it’d be torturous for anyone to put themselves in a position to be cross-examined by the former.



In a seeming sarcastic tweet on his timeline, he said nobody “in his or her right frame of mind, seeing what Tsatsu is doing will put his or her sister in harm's way by forcing her into a witness box”





His tweet follows legal arguments by the parties involved in the election petition on why the court should dismiss the motion by the respondents or grant the Petitioner a request to cross-examine their witnesses



Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata argued that the EC chairperson showed readiness for cross-examination when she filed a witness statement and supporting affidavits in response to the petitioner.



He argued that the objection for Jean Mensa to mount the witness box for cross examination “is not only an affront to justice but is in not accordance with the rules of the court.



The first respondent also argues that the rules of the court, specifically Order 38 (4)(4) of the High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, C.I. 47 allowed the EC, which is the first respondent in the petition, not to adduce evidence.









Actually, who in his or her right frame of mind seeing what Tsatsu is doing will put his or her sister in harm's way by forcing her into a witness box?Please understand. ???????? — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) February 9, 2021

Join our Newsletter