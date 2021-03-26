No Easter service beyond 2 hours - Police to religious bodies

General News of Friday, 26 March 2021

The Ghana Police Service has issued guidelines for the Easter celebration.



The directive from the police says religious bodies are expected to hold services, not beyond two hours.



"Churches, Mosques and religious bodies are expected to hold services not beyond two hours for 100 participants maximum only, observing all other COVID-19 protocols. Conventions, crusades, pilgrimages and such large physical gatherings are not allowed.”



Operators of tourists sites have been directed to also adhere to the safety protocols if they want to operate.



"Tourist sites and attractions. Operators of tourist sites and attractions may open to the public, provided they ensure the wearing of face masks, social distancing and enhanced hygiene by all patrons.”



On funerals, the directive said: "Funerals. Families may like to take advantage of the holiday period to bury loved ones. The public is reminded that it is illegal to hold funerals. Private burials may be held with a maximum of twenty-five people if held outside the church or religious facility. For church or religious burial services, the maximum number of participants should be hundred. In all cases, the COVID-19 protocols are expected to be observed and the duration shall be two hours maximum. Road safety. Together with road safety partners, Police Officers would be present at mapped out traffic congestion and accident prone areas.”