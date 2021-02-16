Regional News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Nkran Dadieso M/A Basic school flouts social distancing protocol due to lack of teachers

The Nkran Dadieso M/A Basic school in the Prestea Huni Valley District has flouted the social distance protocol of COVID-19 by combining classes due to lack of teachers in the school.



Currently, there are only six teachers in the school taking care of about 300 pupils from Kindergarten to JHS 3 forcing the school authorities to combine classes in order to make use of the teachers available.



This is because, teachers’ quarters built for the school for the past thirty-three years is in a dilapidated condition making it unattractive for teachers who are posted there.



The mud teachers’ quarters, built by the Nkran Dadieso Community in 1988 has not seen any renovation since its construction.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, the Head teacher of Nkran Dadieso M/A Basic School, Mr Seth Coffie, he noted that most of the teachers who are posted to the school refuse to stay upon seeing the nature of building they will be occupying.



He said, after reporting to the school, most of the teachers go back to the districts, regions or national level for reposting.



According to the head teacher, various political parties made promises to reconstruct the teachers’ quarters but that has not been fulfilled.



He explained that that issue has been reported to the Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Education Service’s School Improvement Support Officer in the area, but there has not been able any positive response yet.



He is therefore appealing to the Prestea Huni Valley Municipal assembly to construct a new teachers’ quarters for Nkran Dadieso in order to accommodate teachers in the school.



This Mr Seth Coffie said, this will improve teaching and learning in the community.



