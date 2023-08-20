Niger coup: We are ready to leave ECOWAS – Burkinabe Defence Minister declares

General News of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kassoum Coulibaly, the Minister of Defence of Burkina Faso has restated his country’s readiness to support the military junta in Niger amid looming action from the regional bloc.



In an interview with a Russian news channel, Coulibaly stated that his country was also open to leaving the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, if need be.



“We are waiting for the aggression (ECOWAS deployment), it is why our head of state declared on radio our support for Niger,” he stated in the French.



“We are also ready to withdraw from the regional bloc because it is illogical that a bloc meant to foster togetherness will start pursuing ends that are individual or particular; our focus is to protect the interest of the population,” he added.



Burkina Faso and Mali, currently under military juntas openly declared support for Mali weeks back when ECOWAS hinted at using military action to restore constitutional order after the July 26 coup.



The two countries also deployed military aircrafts on Friday to Niamey to support the junta, state-owned ORTN reported with footage showing the arrival of fighter jets at the main airport.



There was a show of support for the junta on Saturday (August 19) as thousands went to a stadium in the capital to be enlisted to fight any external force.



The protest was on the same day the ECOWAS delegation led by former Nigerian head of state Abdul Salam Abubakar met the junta and the deposed president.



Burkina Faso had a coup in early 2022 which deposed president Christian Roch Marc Kabore, months on the Sandaogo Damiba junta was also overthrown as Ibrahim Traore took over the reins.



Watch a snippet of his interview below:





In an interview given to the Russian media RIA Novostk, Burkina Faso's Ministry of Defence announces that his country is ready to withdraw from ECOWAS to support #Niger. pic.twitter.com/CFBptZYPaV — Casus Belli (@casusbellii) August 19, 2023

Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWebTo advertise with GhanaWeb