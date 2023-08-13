Niger Coup: ECOWAS has no excuse against using dialogue with military junta - Expert

General News of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Security Policy Expert at the Centre for Security Dialogue and Peace Advocacy, Anthony Acquaye, has called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to immediately rescind its sanctions against Niger and the threat of using force to remove its new military leaders.



According to Acquaye, the community has no excuse to engage the military leaders, who ousted the democratically elected President of the country, Mohamed Bazoum, through dialogue.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the expert added that there are signs that any attempt to use force and not dialogue would have disastrous consequences on the sub-region.



“ECOWAS delegation has no excuse to cancel the diplomatic meeting with the twenty - one (21) member appointees of the leader of the military junta, General Abdourahamane Tchiani after he defied a meeting with the bloc's delegation sent to Niger.



“Obviously, the bloc should not expect the leader of the junta to open his door for dialogue with him whiles Niger continue to be suffering from sanctions imposed on them by the bloc. As a matter of fact, ECOWAS must redraw the sanctions placed on Niger in order to soften the heart of the junta leader, who had already hardened his heart not to give in to dialogue or negotiation due to fear, mistrust and pain caused by the actions of the West Africa bloc.



“… The leadership of the West Africa bloc must understand that the strategy to use threat of military force, that was implemented successfully in many countries such as Gambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone cannot be guaranteed to achieve success in the case of Niger coup, since every single coup comes with it own dynamics,” parts of the statement reads.



He added that in his opinion the use of the military by ECOWAS will rather lead to "escalating the crisis from its emerging stage to hurting stalemate which as a result will heavily cause havoc to regional peace, security and stability, not excluding, it terrible ramification on the sub-regional economic security, food security and all the other aspects of human security”.



Background:



The Authority of Heads of State and Governments of the Economic Community of West Africa State (ECOWAS) ordered the deployment of a standby force to Niger.



ECOWAS leaders gave the directive to the President of the Commission at Extraordinary Session in Abuja, Nigeria on August 10, 2023.



The Extraordinary Summit was convened as a sequel to the recent one held on 30th July 2023, following what ECOWAS describes as the illegal detention of President Mohamed Bazoum by the members of the Presidential Guard of the Republic of Niger on July 26, 2023.



The communique issued by the Authority reiterates its strong condemnation of the attempted coup d’etat and the continued illegal detention of President Mohammed Bazoam, his family, and members of his government.



Meanwhile, the military juntas in Burkina Faso and Mali have said that any forcible attempt to restore President Mohamed Bazoum in neighbouring Niger will be seen as a declaration of war on them.



BAI/WA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:







