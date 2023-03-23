New Electoral Commissioner recounts how divorce drew her closer to God

General News of Thursday, 23 March 2023

A recently-appointed member of Ghana's Electoral Commission, Rev Akua Ofori Boateng, has provided an account of her spiritual journey with God.



She said that despite being a Christian and regularly attending church, she did not truly fall in love with church activities and God's things until she went through a divorce, which caused her to place greater emphasis on her relationship with Christ.



Speaking in an interview with Joy Prime, on March 22, 2023, Rev. Ofori Boateng, the first female programme director of the Anglican Diocese, stressed that she felt as though her life had come to an end after going through the divorce, becoming a single parent, and even losing her job.



“Actually, what brought me to the place of really paying attention to God was that I went through a divorce. I used to be a regular churchgoer, I drive my mother to church, and hang out outside, when it’s time for communion, I go inside and take communion, come back outside.



“I didn’t belong to Scriptural Union (SU), I wasn’t a server, I was nothing, I remember when I went to seminary and we were introducing ourselves, everybody was a youth pastor, you know people were in the church, me I’m a member of my church, I pay dues and that’s it,” she said.



She explained that she would love to give love another chance when the time is right.



Rev Akua Ofori Boateng was one of the three new members of the Electoral Commission sworn into office by President Akufo-Addo. The other two are Dr. Peter Appiahene and Salima Ahmed Tijani.



Their induction took place on Monday, March 20, 2023 at the Jubilee House.



Akufo-Addo appoints NPP man, two others as EC commissioners



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday (March 20) swore in three new Electoral Commissioners at the Jubilee House in a brief ceremony.



The three were: Dr. Peter Appiahene, Salima Ahmed Tijani and Rev Akua Ofori Boateng.



Out of the three, the appointment of Dr. Appiahene in particular has drawn a lot of political controversy.



This is because of his known role as a patron of the New Patriotic Party’s tertiary institutions wing, TESCON, specifically the University of Energy and Natural Resources branch.



Some Civil Society Organizations including the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) Ghana, have expressed misgivings over the appointment of Dr. Appiahene calling on the president to withdraw his appointment.



In his comments on the appointment, Bright Simons of Imani Ghana tweeted: "Seeing how Ghana's Electoral Commission is always on the defensive about being totally independent & professional, I expect the top bosses to inform the Prez that they'd rather resign than work with partisan activists as that'll sully the EC's reputation!"



