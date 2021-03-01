General News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: My News GH

National Peace Council cautions Mahama, Akufo-Addo supporters ahead of Supreme Court verdict

Tne NPC is advising Ghanaians to accept the ruling of the Supreme Court

The National Peace Council has asked parties in the election petition to ensure that they take the ruling in good faith and let the peace the country enjoys reign.



The Supreme Court has set March 4 to rule on the 2020 election petition.



In a statement ahead of the ruling, the National Peace Council called on all bodies involved to ensure that the ruling is taken in good stride to ensure that the country’s peace is maintained.



The statement from their outfit said “Peace Council, respectfully calls on all the parties in the dispute i.e., the former President, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, as well as the Electoral Commission, to strictly adhere to the ruling of the Supreme Court regardless of who wins or loses in the yet to be delivered judgment”.



“The National Peace Council appeals to them to refrain from any activity that may directly or indirectly encourage, their followers or officials to disturb the peace of the country after the delivery of the judgment of the Supreme Court. In this regard we encourage all supporters of the two political parties not to engage in any activity that is a potential threat to the peace of Ghana.”



John Dramani Mahama is in court to seek for a rerun of the 2020 elections because there was no winner as per the dictates of the 1992 constitution of Ghana.



Parties involved in the case have presented their closing arguments and expect the court to rule in their favour.



