National Cathedral secretary deserved diplomatic passport for government business - Minister

General News of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has justified the government's decision to give a diplomatic passport to an official of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees.



Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, a member and secretary to the board's passport details were published in 2022 by North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



The MP alleged that Kusi Boateng had been issued a diplomatic passport under a different name, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, and filed a question demanding the minister explain why so.



In her response to the House on March 15, 2024; the minister said all processes leading to the issuance of the passport were above board:



“In this case, Mr Adu Gyamfi was considered a prominent citizen travelling abroad on important government business. It is a basic principle of law.



"Diplomatic passport DX006845 was issued in the name of Kwabena Adu Gyamfi because the application was backed by requisite valid documents including previous ordinary passports,” she added.



A court last year declared that the use of two different names with two different identities by the clergyman was to an extent criminal. This was after the cathedral board of trustees member sued Ablakwa for defamation.



