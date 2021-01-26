Regional News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Nasia accident: 25 in critical condition, others dead

Five persons have died with about 25 others in critical condition following a car crash at Nasia in the North East region.



According to reports, a Bawku bound bus was traveling from Kumasi in the Ashanti region to the Upper East region and upon reaching Nasia, the bus crashed into the metal barricade at the Nasia bridge causing the accident.



Reports say a six-month-old baby with the mother were among the passengers who died.



The driver, named Ibrahim however survived but information indicates that his two legs have been broken.



The 25 passengers who sustained various degrees of injuries are said to be in critical condition and been rushed to the Walewale government hospital and the Tamale Teaching Hospital for treatment.



Confirming the news, the Walewale Divisional Police Commander, Chief Supt. Samuel Yeboah said the police and ambulance service and Ghana Fire Service personnel have been able to move the accident vehicle from the main road to ease vehicular traffic around the Nasia road.



Chief Supt. Yeboah however could not confirm the number of passengers who died adding that they are still visiting the hospitals to ascertain the actual figure.



He revealed that they believe the driver was sleeping or over speeding because there was no collision with any other vehicle.