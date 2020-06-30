General News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Nana Addo was spot on when he said foreigners should not register - NPP Organiser

Okaikoi Central youth organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Oliver Ofori Baah, has justified comments by President Akufo-Addo saying the December 7 general polls must be a Ghanaian election and not a West African election.



He opined for far too long, we have allowed foreigners to register and vote in our general elections when it is supposed to be for only Ghanaians.



He believes after this registration exercise, Ghana will have a credible register fit for a transparent and fair election.



”I strongly believe that after this registration exercise, we will compile a credible register that is fit to organise a transparent election. We cannot allow foreigners to register and vote in our elections. It is only Ghanaians who are supposed to register and vote. It is our right and a constitutional provision.”



“Using your God-given and constitutional rights costs nothing, but staying home can come at a very steep price. The pandemic, notwithstanding, we have to strengthen Ghanaian democracy,” he added.



Describing the compilation of the voters’ register as one of the most important tasks in the effective functioning of any democracy, President Akufo-Addo noted that if an eligible citizen’s name is not on the register, that citizen cannot exercise the right to vote, and cannot, therefore, participate in the determination of the choice of the government of the day.



“It is, thus, vitally important that all eligible voters register, so, on the designated day of 7th December, they can vote to choose the President of the nation, and the Member of Parliament of their area. In effect, our vote, our thumb, is the expression of our individual sovereign power as a citizen, which we should cherish and guard at all times,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo reassured all eligible voters of their safety at the 33,327 polling stations across the country, explaining that the Electoral Commission has put in place the necessary, elaborate protocols for the process.



“All these protocols should be adhered to strictly. Additionally, I want to remind all Ghanaians that all the other protocols and restrictions, especially those dealing with large gatherings, must be adhered to and enforced at the polling stations at all times. So, let us all abide by them, and conduct ourselves in a manner befitting the image and status of Ghana,” he added.



The President continued, “If you do not register now, you cannot vote in December. Present your Ghana card or passport, which are the only two forms of valid identification. In the absence of any of these valid IDs, an applicant can submit one completed Identification Guarantee Form, endorsed by two registered voters, to be registered and issued with a voter ID card. By these procedures, all eligible voters will be registered. No disenfranchisement of voters is contemplated by them.”



To him, the NDC is only making false claims about the exercise because all their plots against the exercise have been prevented.



He asked Ghanaians to come out in their numbers and register and vote massively in the 2020 polls for the NPP.



President Akufo-Addo on Monday, June 29, 2020, underscored the need for Ghanaians to ensure that the country has a register fit for purpose for the conduct of the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.



According to President Akufo-Addo, “we must all make sure that persons who do not meet the requirements, as set out clearly in the Constitution, do not find their names into the register. If you aid the registration of an ineligible person, and you are caught, you will face the full rigours of the law.”



He, thus, urged all eligible Ghanaians, i.e. that is Ghanaians of eighteen (18) years of age or above, and of sound mind, to go out and register, so that they can exercise their civic responsibilities on 7th December, 2020, to elect a government of their choice in a free, fair, peaceful and transparent election.





