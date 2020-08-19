General News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

NUGS condemns leakage of WASSCE papers

The National Union of Ghana Students

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has strongly condemned the leakage of examination papers in the ongoing 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



Several papers in the ongoing WASSCE including Economics, English have been leaked on social media with answers.



This leakage follows agitations by students who wanted to have questions to aid them in the examinations.



In a release, NUGS described the situation as shocking and disgusting adding that urgent measures must be taken by WAEC and the GES to ensure that students do not have access to the papers.



“The National Union of Ghana is shocked and disgusted that examination papers continue to leak in the ongoing West African Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) as a result of the willful negligence of West African Examination Council (WAEC) and wishes to by this medium call on WAEC and other stakeholders such as the Ghana Education Service (GES) to put place strict measures to end spectacle of exam leakages."



“It is suicidal for the nation that many students are ending their secondary academic live and potentially qualifying to be enrolled in tertiary institutions with the help of leaked question papers. The National Union of Ghana Students strongly holds that the failure of authorities to end this cycle of paper leakages further perpetuates the already stark inequities and inequalities in our educational system, as students who can afford to obtain these leaked papers already have a superior advantage over those deprived ones who cannot."



“In addition to perpetuating these inequities deeply rooted by our educational system, it must be noted that this continuous leakage of examination papers goes against all efforts towards building a meritorious society in which one’s success is determined by his or her talent and hard work and not dependent on how best one can cut corners to be successful."



“It must be noted that education is the backbone of the development of any nation and that our students are the future of this country. Students should therefore be trained in ways that equip them with the necessary, values and training such that they will be able to steer the affairs of this country, in the right direction.



“The endless leaking of examination papers only trains our students to adopt unfair means of success in their educational and professional career, a situation that will only break the moral fibre of society and roll back the little gains we have made as a people."



“The National Union of Ghana Students is therefore once again calling on WAEC the GES and all other stakeholders to put in place measures to end the leakage of exam papers in the ongoing WASSCE examinations.”

















