NSS teacher arrested for defiling three girls in his class

General News of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 24-year-old National Service Personnel (NSS), Bismark Ansu, has been remanded by the Bibiani Circuit Court for three weeks for allegedly defiling three pupils in the Sehwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region.



Bismark Ansu, who served as a Class 2 teacher to the victims, reportedly organized extra classes at his residence without the knowledge of the school authorities under the pretext of completing the academic syllabus for the year according to a 3news.com report.



The report added that Ansu enticed three of the said students, aged between eight and nine years old, into engaging them in sexual intercourse.



Ansu is reportedly alleged to have used threats of harm, warning the young victims that he would kill them if they disclosed their ordeal to anyone.



However, several weeks later, the parents noticed abnormal blood discharges from their daughters' genitalia, prompting them to question the children and the victims bravely disclosed the harrowing experiences they had endured.



The case was then reported to the police in Sehwi Asawinso and a medical form was issued to the complainants, who took their daughters to the hospital for examination which later corroborated the defilement claims.



Bismark Ansu was arrested and charged. He was presented before the Bibiani Circuit Court and was remanded in police custody to reappear on Monday, May 29, 2023.



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





AM/SARA