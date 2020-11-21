General News of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Source: My News GH

NSS pays personnel delayed allowances for September and October

NSS CEO, Mustapha Ussif

The Management of the Ghana National Service has announced that it has paid allowances due personnel for September and October as November 20.



This was contained in a statement issued by the scheme on November 21, 2020.



“The Management of the National Service Scheme is pleased to inform all national service personnel and the general public that allowances for September and October 2020 have been paid as of today, November 20, 2020.”



The Scheme used the opportunity to express its gratitude to personnel for their patience and assured them that their subsequent allowances will be paid promptly.



Personnel were advised to adhere to the various safety measures outlined by the Ghana Health Service to keep them safe from COVID-19.

