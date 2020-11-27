Regional News of Friday, 27 November 2020

NPP women’s wing in Lower Manya Krobo hold ‘One Touch Victory Campaign Launch’

Lower Manya Krobo Wing of the New Patriotic Party

The Lower Manya Krobo Wing of the New Patriotic Party on Sunday held its 'One Touch Victory Campaign Launch' as a form of energising its women groups ahead of the final days of the campaign activities.



Various women’s groups including former Women Organizers, polling station women organizers, Loyal Ladies, Staunch Queens, Demosha, Girls Girls for Teddy and Nana, Maidens, and Women’s Wing converged at the Roman Catholic Parish Hall for the all-important political activity.



The event brought together the various women’s groups to define their work and open the opportunities to interested ladies to join any of the groups of their choice.



Guest speaker at the event and Deputy National Communications Director of the NPP, Mrs Joyce Konokie Zempare said the Nana Akufo-Addo government had come for all Ghanaians including women and children and urged Ghanaians and women, in particular, to safeguard the future of their children by retaining the current government.



Citing the Free SHS education policy as a demonstration of the Akufo-Addo administration towards the welfare of women, Mrs Zempare recalled the difficulties prospective Senior High School students with poor backgrounds faced in the past in accessing education at the secondary level.



Describing the NPP government as a women-friendly one, the guest speaker enumerated a number of government-initiated policies which she argued were geared towards empowering women. These include the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme, the free SHS, NHIS, the school-feeding program, etc.



“Something good is on the way and we can’t lose it,” she said to indicate that Ghanaians could not afford to risk missing the additional benefits from the government in its second term by replacing it with another government.

She maintained that though Ghanaians rejected Akufo-Addo in 2008, they could all bear testimony of his achievements after buying into his message in 2016."



“Nana Akufo Addo told Ghanaians in 2008 to have confidence [in him] that he had come for the development and empowerment of mothers, women and children but we did not accept it.”



Lower Manya Krobo Constituency Women Organizer, Miss Prisca Adjomaa said the launch of the campaign offered the party the opportunity to orient the women on how to embark of their campaign activities to yield the necessary results for the party’s presidential and parliamentary candidates.



“We have realized that it’s women who hold a lot of votes and also embraced the activities of the party,” said the enthusiastic women organizer. “We have also taught them how to conduct the house to house campaign, what they should be saying to the electorate, to counter the NDC strategies.”



The confident Women’s Organizer said the women were energized to work to ensure victory for the party in the December polls.



“NPP women are ready to win the seat for Teddy,” she proclaimed, adding that said she was optimistic of resounding victory with the active roles being played by the various women groups.



Despite the various groups, Miss Prisca Adjomaa urged them to work together as a team fighting for a common goal.



She acknowledged the difficulties in the house to house campaign but rallied the women not to relent in propagating the achievements of the Akufo-Addo government and the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the area, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey.



Very confident that the victory of the NPP administration would be crowned on December 7, 2020, the municipal chief executive (MCE) said President Akuffo-Addo would be happy with victory in Lower Manya Krobo in both Parliamentary and Presidential elections and charged the people to fulfil his wishes.



A hopeful Assembly Chief said he wanted to be the first MCE to ensure victory for the party in both the parliamentary and presidential elections in the constituency but said this could only be achieved if the electorate votes to meet the NPP’s target.



He lauded the role being played by the various women groups and charged them to work harder for their reward in 2021.



Other speakers at the event including NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Lower Manya Krobo, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, Deputy Eastern Regional Youth Organizer, Homenu Walter Mensah and others.

