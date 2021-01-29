General News of Friday, 29 January 2021

NPP’s Sir John to be buried on February 25

Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, who died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after suffering complications of COVID-19, will be buried on February 25, 2021, according to a release from the Forestry Commission.



The release, which was signed by Anne Brown, the Forestry Commission’s Director of Human Resource, indicated that there will be no wake keeping.



The release further stated that the late Sir John's body will lie-in-state on “Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Sakora Wonoo Junior High School” in the Ashanti Region. This will be followed by a burial service at his residence in Sakora Wonoo.



The final funeral rites will be held at his residence on the same day.



On Friday, February 26, the family will gather at Sakora Wonoo Junior High School, and a thanksgiving service takes place at Sakora Wonoo Seventh Day Adventist Church on Saturday, February 27.



It is unclear if the state is going to organize and finance the burial of Sir John.



The renominated Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu indicated on Friday, March 27, 2020, that families whose relatives died of the deadly Coronavirus would not be allowed to bury their deceased without the involvement of the State.



“We regret to inform you that according to our Public Health Regulations, persons who died in such instances are strictly handled and buried by the State,” the then Health Minister was quoted in a report by 3 News.



The Minister stated in response to families demanding the remains of their loved ones that, “unfortunately we are unable to grant your request”.



COVID-19 patients, health experts say, are buried immediately they die, but in the case of Sir John, his mortal remains have been kept for at least six months with no proper explanation as to why a person who died while being treated for COVID-19 will be kept for that long.



Meanwhile, as of January 25, 2021, Ghana had recorded 63, 883 cases of COVID-19.



The Ghana Health Service website reported that 59,553 persons have recovered and or been discharged. The number dead now stands at 390.



The current active cases stand at 3,940.



