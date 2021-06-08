Coronavirus: Prosecute organisers of Sir John’s funeral – GMA tells IGP

General News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: dailymailgh.com

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) is calling on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to prosecute organisers of Sir John’s funeral following the total disregard for COVID-19 protocols at the grounds.



Videos and photos making rounds on social media show most of the mourners were without nose masks and disregarded social distance protocols at the funeral.



The GMA is unhappy such “super spreader” event was organised at a time when the country is still racing against time to meet its target of vaccinating about 20 million citizens by the end of 2021 against the deadly viral disease.



“The GMA condemns such activities that violate our protocols and has the tendency to reverse all gains made in our fight against COVID-19,” the statement said.



It added: “We call on the law enforcement agencies to investigate and deal with the organisers of this and any similar events to serve as a deterrent to others who intend to endanger the public health of our nation. We call on the Inspector General of Police to act without fear or favour in this regard.”



