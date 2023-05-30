NPP primaries: Kennedy Agyapong's nomination forms paid for by supporters – Brother

Politics of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Lawyer Ralph Agyapong, brother and lawyer for Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, and an aspiring presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stated that Kennedy Agyapong has received massive support for his presidential bid.



According to Ralph, over a hundred individuals within Kennedy Agyapong's circles have contributed financially to cover the cost of his presidential nomination forms (pegged at 50,000 Ghana cedis), a testament to their belief in his dream of becoming the President of the Republic.



Expressing his surprise at the number of people supporting Kennedy Agyapong's bid in an interview with Okay FM on May 29, 2023, Ralph Agyapong emphasized the significant level of trust and confidence that his brother has garnered.



"The overwhelming support we have received for the forms is truly remarkable. I have never seen such before," he stated during the interview.



He added, "More than a hundred individuals have paid for Kennedy Agyapong to pick up his presidential forms."



He further promised that the collection of the presidential forms would be conducted in a grand style.



"For the forms, we will pick it in grand style, and the people who have paid for the forms are more than a hundred," he declared.



“We are at the Bantama constituency, and we will be coming in grand style," he assured.



Meanwhile, five flagbearer hopefuls have picked up their nomination forms to contest in the race. They include;



Former energy minister, Boakye Agyarko, was the first person to pick up nomination forms for the party's primaries.



Serial presidential aspirant and former lawmaker, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, has also picked his forms.



Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former lawmaker also had nomination forms picked up for him last Friday as did former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.



And lastly, Dr. Owusu Afriyie, former Minister of Food and Agriculture personally picked the forms himself on Monday, May 29.



On the other hand, other notable figures like Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen are expected to pick up their nominations in the coming days for the election which is for November 4, 2023.















