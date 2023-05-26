NPP presidential race: We’re yet to pick nomination form for Bawumia - Bawumia Fun Club

Politics of Friday, 26 May 2023

The Bawumia Fun Club, a group supporting the presidential ambition of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is yet to pick the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential nomination form for the upcoming primaries of the party for the vice president.



Earlier reports indicated that the vice president was the first candidate to pick his nomination form which was done on his behalf by the Bawumia Fun Club.



But, the founder of the group, Ntim Jakari, who spoke to GhanaWeb, indicated that they have not picked the nomination form yet.



He explained that even though the group was the first to get to the NPP headquarters, they could not pick the form because of the challenges they encountered.



He said that one of the issues they have to resolve was the mode of paying the GH¢50,000.



“We were the first to come here and the office was opened exactly by 10 o’clock so when we were informed that we have to get a draft (to pay for the form) instead of a cheque, they have gone to get the draft already.



“Our national chairman has gone back to get the draft done, that is why we are still waiting,” he said.



In order to participate in the New Patriotic Party's upcoming flagbearer elections, aspiring presidential aspirants will be required to obtain the nomination forms by paying a non-refundable fee of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis, according to a press release issued on Thursday, May 25.



The party will commence the opening of nominations on Friday, May 26, with a deadline for submissions set for Saturday, June 24.



"An Aspiring Presidential Candidate shall obtain the Nomination Forms after payment of a non-refundable nomination fee of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢50,000.00) only, through a Banker’s Draft."



The NPP's nomination fee requirement aims to ensure that only serious and committed candidates participate in the flagbearer elections.



