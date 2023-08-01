NPP parliamentary candidate in near-fatal crash en route to submitting forms

General News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Aspiring candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Upper Denkyira West primaries in the Central Region, Mr. Daniel Apianin, narrowly escaped a fatal accident while on his way to submit his nomination forms to the party's constituency office at Diaso, the district capital.



The incident occurred when a trailer carrying cement, traveling from Ayamfuri through Diaso, failed to notice the candidate's supporters who were singing and cheering on the street. The trailer crashed into the driver's side of the Toyota Highlander, which was transporting the candidate.



The incident saw the truck rip off the entire front bumper and grille of Mr Apianin's Toyota Land Cruiser.



Fortunately, there were no casualties, but supporters of Daniel Apianin reacted strongly, attempting to lynch the driver of the trailer.



Despite the tense situation, Mr. Apianin urged his supporters not to harm the driver and instead handed over the incident to the Ghana Police Service for investigation.



The driver of the long truck is said to have explained that the accident was due to a brake failure. He added that if it hadn't been for his driving experience, the accident could have resulted in multiple fatalities.







