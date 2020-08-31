Politics of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

NPP inaugurates campaign team at Ajumako Enyan Essiam to unseat Ato Forson

The campaign team says they will adopt a door-to-door campaign strategy

The New Patriotic Party in Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency in Central Region has inaugurated a 36-member campaign team to canvas vote to unseat the opposition Member of Parliament for the area, Cassiel Ato Forson come December 7, 2020.



At the function, Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan charged the team to adopt strategies to win the elections in the constituency.



He said, the hard work of the NPP government and the parliamentary candidate, Dr. Rashid Kwesi Etuaful will surely ensure the defeat of Ato Forson.



Chairman of the campaign team who doubles as constituency chairman of the party, Robert Crenstil said the team will adopt a door-to-door, kitchen to kitchen strategy due to COVID-19, to win power in the general elections.



“Since I became a Chairman in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency, this is the first time I have seen an active Candidate for the NPP who is willing to do the work to help the youth in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency in terms of job creation. I am urging everybody in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency to vote the NDC party out come December 7th.



In an interview with Kasapa FM Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Dr. Rashid Kwesi Etuaful vowed to wrestle the seat from Hon. Ato Forson.



He said while the incumbent MP Ato Forson has failed the youth of Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency, he(Dr. Rashid Kwesi Etuaful) has empowered the youth and created jobs for many of them.





