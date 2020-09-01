Politics of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

NPP copied our Manifesto - Inusah Fuseini on the rescheduling of the NDC launch date

Inusah Fuseini, MP, Tamale Central

Tamale Central Member of Parliament(MP), Inusah Fuseini says the National Democratic Congress(NDC) failed to launch its Manifesto as scheduled because the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ‘stole’ their manifesto.



The National Democratic Congress scheduled their Manifesto launch for August 31 after tentatively scheduling it for August 29.



A statement from the General Secretary announcing the change in date said “At its weekly meeting held on Thursday the 27th of August, 2020, the Functional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress has fixed Monday the 7th day of September, 2020 as the date for the launch in Accra of the party’s manifesto for the December 2020 General Elections.



“This is to enable the National Executive Committee and the Council of Elders approve the policy principles and strategies promised in the Manifesto. The event will be held virtually, in accordance with the appropriate Covid-19 regulations. It will be streamed live on various media outlets throughout the country”.



The party did not attribute the re-scheduling of launch date to anything in particular but speaking on Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio, Inusah Fuseini who is a leading member of the political party said the re-scheduling was as a result of the NPP stealing their manifesto.



“Our manifesto was ready in July, we did not want to launch our manifesto because we believed that NPP copied our manifesto, that’s our belief.



In fact, in the last election, the one before 2012 election, our offices were actually robbed. I’m just saying that NPP copied our manifesto,” he told Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The lawmaker was sure the NDC will clinch the needed victory in the 2020 elections should the people of Ghana turnout massively to vote on December 7.



“ When you go to the statistics, I hope that NDC members in Bolga are listening, when you go to the statistics anytime that we have a high turnout of about 70% of electorates, the NDC wins but when we have a low turnout NPP will win. NDC sympathizers and followers are more than NPP and in history, the records are there to show.



In fact, until Kufuor won the election by the great alliance, NPP never got more than 30% of the votes in this country. So, they needed to enter into an alliance to win. So we want everybody able and available on 7th December to come out and vote.”





