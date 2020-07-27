Politics of Monday, 27 July 2020

NPP can't condemn lynching of 90-year-old 'witch' - NDC Communicator

An NDC Communicator, Alhaji Naziru Mohammed has linked the barbaric lynching of a 90-year-old woman for allegedly being a witch at Kafaba near Salaga in the East Gonja District of the Savannah Region to the recent Special Development Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson’s shooting incident in Kasoa.



He said in an interview on Neat FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ that the “two incidents are the same.”



According to Alhaji Naziru Mohammed, “the NPP cannot condemn the lynching because they had the same in their party which they couldn’t condemn.”



