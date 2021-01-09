Politics of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: My News GH

NPP begged NDC to say Ocquaye didn’t lose but dropped out of race last minute – Asiedu Nketia reveals

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary, NDC

The General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has disclosed that the NPP on the day of electing a Speaker of Parliament asked that they issue a joint statement that Mike Ocquaye opted out of the election.



According to him, the NPP could not stand the shame and wanted to cover the shame but the NDC did not give in to their wish.



“The NPP while jaw jawing with the NDC leadership in Parliament said the President will be disgraced by the results so we should issue a statement saying that Prof. Mike Ocquaye opted out of the contest at a point,” he said at a Press Conference.



He indicated that the NDC insisted that the Clerk announces that the results of the election because the NDC cannot be a party to a national disgrace.



Asiedu Nketia said prior to the election, he advised Prof Mike Ocquaye not to contest because it’s time for him to be telling bedtime stories to his grandchildren and not to work in Parliament.



He used the opportunity to call on the Speaker of Parliament to set up a Committee to investigate the ill happenings and deaths recorded during the 2020 general elections.



