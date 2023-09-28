NPP-affiliated vigilante group, Delta Force, regroups?

General News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

A group purporting to be Delta Force, the Kumasi-based infamous vigilante group affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced its return to the political front.



In a video widely circulated on social media platforms - Facebook and Twitter (now X) - about a dozen men some seated and others standing are captured in an undisclosed location.



Their spokesperson is heard talking extensively about the importance of the group in years past and why they are currently pledging support for and campaigning towards the election of Kennedy Agyapong as NPP flagbearer.



They tout his connection with the grassroots and previous support he extended to the group for their decision to back his bid.



In April 2019, Delta Force was officially dissolved – when the leader of the group at the time, Kwadwo Bamba explained that, the group was heeding to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s call for all such groups to halt their operations.



“Officially, there is no group like Delta Force again in the NPP. After series of meetings with party leadership, we have agreed to disband the group to bring peace, but all members are still part of the NPP,” he said in an interview on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



Delta Force dominated the news in 2017 after the group stormed the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council to physically drag out a Security Liaison appointed by President Akufo-Addo.



The group, made up of well-built men, subsequently laid siege on a Circuit Court to free thirteen (13) of its members who were standing trial for conspiracy, assault and causing damage to office property.



Kwadwo Bamba, at the time of the disbanding, had been elected Deputy Director of Operations of the NPP youth wing.



He had vowed that never again will anyone see any grouping in the name of Delta Force conducting any vigilante activities in the country ahead of the 2020 elections.







