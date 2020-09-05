Politics of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

NPP Youth Organizer arrested for pulling down NDC billboards

The billboards that were pulled down

NPP Youth Organizer at Agosa Electoral Area in Techiman, Stephen Oduro, has been arrested by the Techiman District Police Patrol team for pulling down billboards belonging to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The 35-year-old suspect was spotted taking down signposts numbering about five, which had the images of the NDC flagbearer John Mahama together with the parliamentary candidate for Techiman South Constituency, Christopher Baasongti Bayele.



Stephen Oduro, also known as Odenkyem, was taken to the Techiman Circuit Court by the Techiman District Police on Friday to face trial.



In the meantime, the NDC parliamentary candidate says he leaves everything to God since elections are not determined by posters and billboards.



Speaking to Angel FM’s Koo Gyamfi, Mr. Beyere said, “I was a little disturbed when I was informed that someone is taking down my posters and billboards because I know that politics has not reached that extent. There is no need destroying someone’s posters simply because you don’t like them”.



He also noted that modern politics is all about sharing your thoughts and ideas in a democratic system hence, not buying into someone’s idea doesn’t warrant destruction of their billboard.





