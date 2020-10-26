General News of Monday, 26 October 2020

NPP, NDC have divided the nation - Brigitte Dzogbenuku claims

The flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party, Brigitte Dzogbenuku has claimed that the two main political parties have created division in the country.



According to her, the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress could be blamed for the slow pace of development as they have managed to divide citizens based on political lines.



Adding that once you don't belong to the NPP or NDC, you are not regarded as a Ghanaian.



“The two parties (NPP and NDC) have divided us a lot, they have divided Ghana. They haven’t been able to move the country forward. When they win the elections, the country becomes a one-party state.”



Speaking on the back of the clash between some supporters of the NPP and NDC at Jamestown, in the Odododiodio Constituency on Sunday, October 3, 2020, Madam Dzogbenuku said, the division is the cause of recent violent activities in the country.



“Once you don’t belong to them, what you say doesn’t matter. They have divided us to the extent that there’s violence. Take a look at what happened at Odododiodoo, you are no longer Ghanaian if you don’t belong to the NPP or the NDC, ” she said in an interview on Peace FM's Kokrokoo Morning Show monitored by GhanaWeb.



She promised that when the PPP is elected into office, they will bridge the gap and also ensure an all-inclusive government unlike what has been exhibited by the two main political parties.



“The PPP would like to bring a change because once you win elections, you become the government of Ghana and not of the NPP or NDC,” said the flagbearer of the PPP.



She further noted that “we should look at Ghana as Ghanaians in totality regardless of which party you belong to. There are so many policies that they have implanted but is purely along party lines to score party political points. Our governance has become purely partisan rather than the collective for Ghana."





