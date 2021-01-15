General News of Friday, 15 January 2021

NPP MPs sleep in Parliament after arriving at 4 am to occupy Majority side

Some NPP MP's sleeping in Parliament prior to proceedings

Being unable to keep up and persevere to the end, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) who reported as early as 4 am to claim what they termed as their rightful seats in Parliament ended up taking a long nap.



Some had their heads on the table while others relaxed in the chair and adjusted their heads with their hands to drown in sleep.



Perhaps, they were tired as a result of ‘painfully’ sitting in a chair since dawn despite the fact that they could have spent some more hours resting in the comfort of their beds before arriving for Parliamentary proceedings which begins at 10 am.



In a bid to prevent another instance of 'bullying' and capturing of seats by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs, these MPs thronged the House 6 hours early ahead of the first sitting.



It will be recalled that on the night before the swearing-in of MPs of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic, members from the NDC arrived at the House early and filed into the right side of the Speaker to occupy the seats there.



Both parties have claimed to be the Majority although they have 137 seats apiece with Independent Candidate Andrew Amoako occupying the Fomena seat. He is said to have declared to align with the NPP in Parliament, making the NPP claim it now has more seats than the NDC.



The Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin is expected to declare the majority during the House's sitting today.












