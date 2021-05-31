NIA to begin operationalisation of regional, district offices tomorrow

General News of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Effective 1st June 2021, the National Identification Authority (NIA) will begin the operationalization of 17 regional and 275 district offices across the country.



This decentralisation initiative according to the NIA will increase access to the Ghana Card, other related registration activities and the NIA's visibility throughout the nation.



This is in line with NIA’s statutory mandate to register and issue National Identity cards (Ghana Cards) to all Ghanaians from age zero to infinity, as well as foreign nationals lawfully resident in Ghana.



To ensure a smooth roll-out of the decentralization process, NIA in a statement noted that it will use the following plans:



a. 1st – 6th June – Setting up, public sensitization and engagements with community leaders on the operation of the Regional and District offices;



b. 7th June onwards – Issuance of Ghana Cards to Ghanaians who registered during the mass registration exercise but could not get their cards;



c. 7th -18th June – Continuation of public education and sensitization across the Regions and Districts;



d. 5th July onwards:



i. Registering of Ghanaians aged 15 years and above for the Ghana Card;



ii. Replacement of lost, stolen, and damaged Ghana Cards; and



iii. Update of personal information of applicants in the National Identity Register (NIR).



The NIA said it will announce in due course the timelines for the registration of Ghanaians under 15 years.



The regional and district offices of the NIA will operate within the usual business hours from 8:00am to 5:00pm, Monday to Friday.