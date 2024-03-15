Students from 5 to 15 years old to get Ghana Card in 2024 – Bawumia

General News of Friday, 15 March 2024

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced that Ghanaian children between the ages of 5 and 15 will get the chance to be added to the National Identification Register of Ghana this year, 2024.



According to him, the National Identification Authority (NIA) would soon take its mass registration exercise to basic schools across the country, which would afford children the opportunity to register.



The vice president, who is also the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), added that once the registration is complete, Ghana will have a very complete database of its citizens.



“Very soon, an announcement will be made for the launch of the registration of all our schoolchildren from the ages of 5 to 15 (years).



“When that is done, Ghana will have a very complete database; everybody will be registered on the NIA database. That would be massive for Ghana; really, really massive,” Bawumia said.



He added, “So once that is finished, it would be very difficult for anybody to enter Ghana and claim that you’re a Ghanaian when you are not on the register. Or to claim somebody else’s identity because of the integration, it would be difficult.”



The vice president made these remarks at the launch of the ‘Ghana Card Number at Birth’ initiative at the Ga North Hospital in Ofankor in the Greater Accra Region.



The initiative will ensure that every child born in Ghana receives a unique identity number.



However, the Ghana Card will be handed to the child when he or she reaches 15 years old.



As part of the government's efforts to ensure that every Ghanaian has access to basic social services, the Ghana card was introduced.



