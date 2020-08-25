Regional News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: GNA

NIA targets one million in Greater Accra mop-up

Francis Palmdeti, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration

The National Identification Authority (NIA) says it is targeting some one million persons in its Ghana card registration mop-up ongoing in the Greater Accra region.



Mr Francis Palmdeti, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI), Head of Corporate Affairs of the Authority said the target of 80 per cent coverage would be achieved with the issuance of one million cards in the mop-up targeted at persons aged 15 years and above who were unable to register for the first round of the mass registration.



He said the NIA had created 881 centres across the Greater Accra Region, including Accra East and West, where the first round of mass registration was done.



Mr Palmdeti said the mop-up, which started on 24th August, would last for two weeks.



He said the mop-up took off slowly but hopeful patronage would pick up, saying, similar exercises went successfully in some regions, including Ashanti, Volta and Oti.



Mr George Attoh, the Supervising Registration Officer (SRO) at the Children and Orphanage Centre in Labone said on the second day of the mop-up, only ten people were registered between 0700 to 0930 hours.



He said the centre did not record any technical challenges apart from the low turnout.



Ms Bernita Osaah, the SRO at Christ the King School Registration Centre said between 0700 and 1000 hours, the centre had registered eight persons, with all adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.



The situation was not different at the Labone Senior High Registration Centre.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.