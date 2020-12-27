Regional News of Sunday, 27 December 2020

NETRIGHT supports women’s Rights organisations with PPE

Network for Women's Rights in Ghana (NETRIGHT) has presented some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to five Women’s Rights Organisations, Informal Economy Women Groups and Persons with Disability.



The support is to address the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 on Women and Girls.



The PPE includes boxes of Sanitizers, boxes of Liquid Soap, packs of Tissues, pieces of Nose Mask and a safe wash station.



The women organisations are Ark Foundation, Tema Station Women’s Association, Ghana Federation for Disability Organisations, Development Action Associates and Manchie Cassava Processors Association.



Madam Patricia Blankson Akakpo, Programmes Manager, NETRIGHT, speaking in a brief ceremony to hand-over the items, said the support formed part of the Women’s Voice and Leadership Programme, Ghana funded by Global Affairs Canada with support from Plan International Canada.



The five-year project is aimed at strengthening the capacity of women's rights organizations



It is being carried out by Plan International Ghana, NETRIGHT and Women in Law and Development Africa.



As part of the programme, Canada will work with partners to improve the management and sustainability of local and regional women’s rights organizations, strengthen the capacity of women’s rights organizations to programme and advocate to advance gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.



It will also increase the effectiveness of local and national women’s rights platforms, networks and alliances to affect policy, legal and social change.



She said with the outbreak of the pandemic most women’s right organisations were unable to meet and engage with community members they work with.



Madam Akakpo said with this they decided to support not only their members but non-members too, who were impacted differently on their livelihood by COVID-19.



Madam Alice Appiah, the Gender Chairperson of Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations, expressed gratitude to the management of NETRIGHT and other partners for the support in fighting the pandemic.



The Ark Foundation had two boxes of sanitisers, one box of liquid soap, five packs of tissue paper and a safe wash station and 100 pieces of nose mask; Tema Station Women’s Association had two boxes of sanitisers, one box of liquid soap, five packs of tissue paper and a safe wash station and 200 pieces of nose masks and Ghana Federation for Disability Organisations has two boxes of sanitiser, two boxes of liquid soap, five packs of tissue paper and 200 pieces of nose masks.



The Development Action Associates had a box of sanitiser, two boxes of liquid soap, five packs of tissue paper, 100 pieces of nose masks and Manchie Cassava Processors Association had a box of sanitiser, a box of liquid soap, four packs of tissue paper, safe wash station and 200 pieces of nose masks.

