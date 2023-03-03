NDC yet to prove what makes them an alternative government for 2024 – Analyst

General News of Friday, 3 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Political analyst Boakye Yiadom has challenged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to present a superior message that makes them a better alternative than the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He argued that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) had not provided any superior message to Ghanaians to make them decide why they should be the better alternative.



”We are yet to know the kind of message the NDC wants to bring on board. If the NPP is able to turn things around before 2024, they could break the 8-year jinx.”



He claimed that the only thing the NDC had said was that the NPP had served for eight years and thus should be voted out, but that they had failed to provide any solid message that would persuade voters.



He underscored the need for the NDC to provide a superior message that will make it difficult for the quest for the NPP to break the 8-year jinx.



He said several Ghanaians are trying to see what is beyond the eight years usually given to parties in power.



He said one major problem we have witnessed is the abandonment of projects by successive governments hence the need to give people more than eight years to know how they would perform.



He stated that Ghanaians’ desire to go beyond the eight could help the NPP break the eight, but what could hurt them is economic mismanagement, economic hardship, the cost of living, and an increase in the process of commodities.



He also noted that the cost of fuel and the depreciation of the cedi could hurt the NPP’s chances, but that if these challenges are overcome, they will have an advantage over the NDC because, so far, I have not seen any superior message from the NDC as an opposition party. If you want to govern, you need to send a message to Ghanaians that it is not because the NPP has ruled for eight years and should be ousted.”