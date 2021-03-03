General News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

NDC writes to EC demanding filing fee refund for Mahama, parliamentary aspirants

The National Democratic Congress

The Functional Executive Committee of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC; is demanding the Electoral Commission to refund filing fees for its flagbearer and some parliamentary aspirants in the 2020 elections.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the committee said it was making the demand in accordance with regulations 46 (1) and 46 (3) of CI, 127 which spells out a condition for a refund of deposit made to the presidential or parliamentary candidates.



The statement explained, “A presidential or parliamentary candidate must obtain a minimum of 25 percent and 12.5 percent respectively in a general election to qualify for a refund, we will be grateful if you could refund their deposit into the NDC account with GBC Bank Limited, Accra-Newtown branch, A/C: 1181130011568”



The party subsequently listed its candidates who met the legal thresholds for the refund.



